League Two
SalfordSalford City19:45TranmereTranmere Rovers
Venue: Peninsula Stadium, England

Salford City v Tranmere Rovers

Line-ups

Salford

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1King
  • 42Vassell
  • 5Eastham
  • 16Turnbull
  • 7Wright
  • 8Lund
  • 4Lowe
  • 2Love
  • 11Morris
  • 20Oteh
  • 37Thomas-Asante

Substitutes

  • 6Ndaba
  • 18McAleny
  • 19Mellor
  • 22Golden
  • 24Smith
  • 31Torrance
  • 33Loughlan

Tranmere

Formation 4-4-2

  • 25Doohan
  • 2Dacres-Cogley
  • 5Davies
  • 26Clarke
  • 3MacDonald
  • 11Feeney
  • 8Spearing
  • 22O'Connor
  • 21McPake
  • 12Jolley
  • 20Nevitt

Substitutes

  • 6Merrie
  • 10Watson
  • 13Murphy
  • 16Glatzel
  • 17Foley
  • 23Maguire
  • 24Hayde
Referee:
Ross Joyce

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green22146245202548
2Tranmere23125624141041
3Northampton2312473123840
4Sutton United2312383528739
5Swindon2310763427737
6Port Vale21105635231235
7Newport249873834435
8Mansfield2310582828035
9Exeter2381053326734
10Leyton Orient22710537211631
11Crawley229492731-431
12Salford228682621530
13Harrogate228683531430
14Bradford2361162928129
15Walsall237882930-129
16Hartlepool2384112434-1028
17Rochdale226973030027
18Bristol Rovers217592733-626
19Carlisle2367101829-1125
20Barrow2358102328-523
21Stevenage2458111937-1823
22Colchester215791728-1122
23Scunthorpe24310111942-2319
24Oldham2446142239-1718
