League Two
CrawleyCrawley Town15:00ColchesterColchester United
Venue: The People's Pension Stadium, England

Crawley Town v Colchester United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Crawley

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Morris
  • 15Francillette
  • 5Craig
  • 37Lynch
  • 14Tilley
  • 4Francomb
  • 8Powell
  • 18Ferry
  • 10Nadesan
  • 21Appiah
  • 9Nichols

Substitutes

  • 7Grego-Cox
  • 20Matthews
  • 23Ashford
  • 30Bansal-McNulty
  • 40Nna Noukeu
  • 45Marshall

Colchester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Turner
  • 22Tchamadeu
  • 18Eastman
  • 5Smith
  • 27Coxe
  • 8Skuse
  • 6Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 19Dobra
  • 10Judge
  • 14Chilvers
  • 11Sears

Substitutes

  • 4Chambers
  • 7Hannant
  • 17Jasper
  • 21Kennedy
  • 34Tovide
  • 37Cooper
  • 44Collins
Referee:
Sam Purkiss

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green20135243202344
2Northampton21124529171240
3Tranmere2211562014638
4Sutton United2211383327636
5Port Vale21105635231235
6Newport229763529634
7Swindon219752924534
8Exeter218943224833
9Mansfield229582728-132
10Leyton Orient22710537211631
11Harrogate228683531430
12Walsall217772524128
13Salford217682421327
14Rochdale226973030027
15Hartlepool2283112434-1027
16Bradford2151152725226
17Bristol Rovers217592733-626
18Crawley207492330-725
19Barrow225892226-423
20Colchester205781625-922
21Stevenage2248101634-1820
22Carlisle2147101529-1419
23Scunthorpe2231091937-1819
24Oldham2345142239-1717
