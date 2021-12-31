Walsall v Newport County

WalsallWalsall15:00NewportNewport County
Match report will appear here
Last updated on .From the section League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forest Green
|20
|13
|5
|2
|43
|20
|23
|44
|2
|Northampton
|21
|12
|4
|5
|29
|17
|12
|40
|3
|Tranmere
|22
|11
|5
|6
|20
|14
|6
|38
|4
|Sutton United
|22
|11
|3
|8
|33
|27
|6
|36
|5
|Port Vale
|21
|10
|5
|6
|35
|23
|12
|35
|6
|Newport
|22
|9
|7
|6
|35
|29
|6
|34
|7
|Swindon
|21
|9
|7
|5
|29
|24
|5
|34
|8
|Exeter
|21
|8
|9
|4
|32
|24
|8
|33
|9
|Mansfield
|22
|9
|5
|8
|27
|28
|-1
|32
|10
|Leyton Orient
|22
|7
|10
|5
|37
|21
|16
|31
|11
|Harrogate
|22
|8
|6
|8
|35
|31
|4
|30
|12
|Walsall
|21
|7
|7
|7
|25
|24
|1
|28
|13
|Salford
|21
|7
|6
|8
|24
|21
|3
|27
|14
|Rochdale
|22
|6
|9
|7
|30
|30
|0
|27
|15
|Hartlepool
|22
|8
|3
|11
|24
|34
|-10
|27
|16
|Bradford
|21
|5
|11
|5
|27
|25
|2
|26
|17
|Bristol Rovers
|21
|7
|5
|9
|27
|33
|-6
|26
|18
|Crawley
|20
|7
|4
|9
|23
|30
|-7
|25
|19
|Barrow
|22
|5
|8
|9
|22
|26
|-4
|23
|20
|Colchester
|20
|5
|7
|8
|16
|25
|-9
|22
|21
|Stevenage
|22
|4
|8
|10
|16
|34
|-18
|20
|22
|Carlisle
|21
|4
|7
|10
|15
|29
|-14
|19
|23
|Scunthorpe
|22
|3
|10
|9
|19
|37
|-18
|19
|24
|Oldham
|23
|4
|5
|14
|22
|39
|-17
|17
