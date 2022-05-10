Leicester City v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

James Maddison is Leicester's top scorer with 14 goals this season

TEAM NEWS

James Maddison is fit to return for Leicester City and James Justin is also available despite suffering a dislocated shoulder against Roma last week.

Ricardo Pereira is set to miss out again with an unspecified injury.

Wilfred Ndidi and Ryan Bertrand are both ruled out for the remainder of the season because of knee problems.

Norwich have no new injuries, with Josh Sargent, Mathias Normann and Kenny McLean still among their absentees.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I thought that because Norwich were already down, they might have just gone out against West Ham on Sunday and played with a bit of freedom - but that didn't happen. Instead, the Canaries just got taken apart.

Leicester lost too, despite putting a strong team out against Everton. We saw again how Brendan Rodgers' side just cannot defend set-pieces, whoever is in their side. They should still have too much for Norwich though.

Prediction: 2-0

Head-to-head

Leicester won the reverse fixture in August and can complete a top-flight double over Norwich for only the third time, after 1984-85 and 2015-16.

The Foxes are unbeaten in all three of their Premier League home matches against Norwich (W2, D1) but they have produced only four goals in total.

This game was due to be played on New Year's Day but was postponed because of coronavirus cases and injuries in the Norwich City squad.

Leicester City

Leicester are without a win in five Premier League games and have lost the last two. They haven't lost three in a row since February 2019.

They suffered only their second home defeat in 17 competitive matches last weekend against Everton (W10, D5).

The Foxes have conceded 15 Premier League goals from corners this season, the most by a side in a single campaign since Brighton let in 16 in in 2017-18.

All five of Patson Daka's Premier League goals for Leicester have come at the King Power Stadium.

Jamie Vardy has been involved in 21 goals in his past 14 Premier League appearances against promoted sides, scoring 14 and setting up seven.

His most recent competitive goals at King Power Stadium were a brace in a 4-2 Premier League win against Watford on 28 November.

Norwich City

Norwich have conceded a league-high 75 goals this season, only two short of their worst record of 77 in a top-flight season, set in 2004-05.

They have only won away against fellow promoted sides Brentford and Watford this season. They have three draws and 12 defeats against teams that were already in the division.

The Canaries are seeking a 100th Premier League victory.

Norwich have failed to score in 20 of their top-flight fixtures in 2021-22, becoming the first side to do so in three Premier League campaigns.

