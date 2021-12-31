Watford v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis will not compete in the Africa Cup of Nations after Nigeria missed a deadline to inform the club of his selection.

TEAM NEWS

Watford's leading scorer Emmanuel Dennis is available to face Tottenham, and throughout January, as he will not play in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Dennis is not being released by Watford because the Nigerian federation did not request him for the tournament in time.

Tom Cleverley has recovered from a hamstring strain but Kiko Femenia will miss out with a similar issue.

Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has overcome a calf problem and could play for the first time in eight weeks.

Steven Bergwijn, Cristian Romero and Ryan Sessegnon remain sidelined.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford are in a mess and on a run of five successive defeats. The Hornets do carry a goal threat though - they have scored at least once in each of those games, and took the lead in two of them.

It is at the other end where Claudio Ranieri's side have major issues, conceding an average of three per match during that run, and I don't see them keeping Tottenham out either.

Spurs could not break down Southampton on Tuesday despite Saints playing the entire second half with 10 men, but Watford just do not have that kind of defensive discipline.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v KAWALA guitarist Dan McCarthy

He is level with Andy Cole and Steven Gerrard

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford's solitary victory in the past 17 league meetings came at Vicarage Road in September 2018 (D6, L10).

However, Tottenham are winless in three league visits to Watford since a 4-1 triumph on New Year's Day 2017.

Watford

Watford can equal the club top-flight record of six consecutive defeats, which last occurred in 2019.

They are the only side yet to keep a Premier League clean sheet this season and are on a club top-flight record run of 27 successive matches without one.

The Hornets have had five managers, including caretakers, since their most recent Premier League clean sheet against Liverpool in February 2020.

They have won their opening league game of a calendar year just once in the past 10 attempts.

Emmanuel Dennis has scored six goals and provided four assists in his last eight Premier League appearances.

Claudio Ranieri suffered his first league defeat versus Spurs in his most recent match against them, with Fulham in January 2019 (W7, D4).

Tottenham Hotspur

Antonio Conte is the first Tottenham manager to remain unbeaten in his first seven Premier League fixtures (W4, D3).

Spurs have won only six of their past 22 away league matches, including one of their last six.

Son Heung-min has scored five goals in his last six Premier League starts against Watford.

