Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City14:00QPRQueens Park Rangers
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium, England

Birmingham City v Queens Park Rangers

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13Sarkic
  • 21Sanderson
  • 2Colin
  • 5Friend
  • 23Familia-Castillo
  • 19James
  • 34Sunjic
  • 20Gardner
  • 3Pedersen
  • 36Deeney
  • 35Hall

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 6Woods
  • 9Hogan
  • 15Aneke
  • 39Bellingham
  • 41Walker
  • 53Campbell

QPR

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Dieng
  • 4Dickie
  • 20Dunne
  • 6Barbet
  • 37Adomah
  • 15Field
  • 19Gray
  • 3Wallace
  • 8Amos
  • 9Dykes
  • 21Willock

Substitutes

  • 2Kakay
  • 7Johansen
  • 11Austin
  • 12Ball
  • 13Archer
  • 14Thomas
Referee:
David Webb

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth25147441202149
2Fulham23136451193245
3Blackburn24136543281545
4West Brom24118530181241
5Middlesbrough2511682924539
6Huddersfield2511683229339
7QPR2311573529638
8Stoke2310582723435
9Nottm Forest259793228434
10Coventry239772927234
11Millwall248972525033
12Blackpool2696112732-533
13Sheff Utd229582928132
14Bristol City2586112837-930
15Luton227873127429
16Preston227782428-428
17Swansea227692631-527
18Birmingham2376102230-827
19Hull2465132029-923
20Cardiff2364132542-1722
21Reading2283112734-721
22Peterborough2354142044-2419
23Barnsley2428141636-2014
24Derby2471072122-110
View full Championship table

