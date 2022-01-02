Birmingham City v Queens Park Rangers

BirminghamBirmingham City14:00QPRQueens Park Rangers
Line-ups
Birmingham
Formation 3-5-2
- 13Sarkic
- 21Sanderson
- 2Colin
- 5Friend
- 23Familia-Castillo
- 19James
- 34Sunjic
- 20Gardner
- 3Pedersen
- 36Deeney
- 35Hall
Substitutes
- 1Etheridge
- 6Woods
- 9Hogan
- 15Aneke
- 39Bellingham
- 41Walker
- 53Campbell
QPR
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Dieng
- 4Dickie
- 20Dunne
- 6Barbet
- 37Adomah
- 15Field
- 19Gray
- 3Wallace
- 8Amos
- 9Dykes
- 21Willock
Substitutes
- 2Kakay
- 7Johansen
- 11Austin
- 12Ball
- 13Archer
- 14Thomas
- Referee:
- David Webb
Match report to follow.