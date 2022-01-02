Bristol City v Millwall

Cameron Pring (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
Bristol City
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 12O'Leary
- 26Vyner
- 22Kalas
- 34TowlerBooked at 28mins
- 16Pring
- 6James
- 14Weimann
- 36Scott
- 38Benarous
- 11O'Dowda
- 18Semenyo
Substitutes
- 1Bentley
- 3Dasilva
- 5Atkinson
- 9Martin
- 21Wells
- 37Conway
- 42Massengo
Millwall
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 33Bialkowski
- 4Hutchinson
- 15Pearce
- 5Cooper
- 2McNamara
- 24Mitchell
- 17Saville
- 3M Wallace
- 14Ojo
- 9Bradshaw
- 23Afobe
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 10Smith
- 11Malone
- 28Evans
- 38Boateng
- 49Lovelace
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Sheyi Ojo (Millwall).
Goal! Bristol City 1, Millwall 2. Benik Afobe (Millwall) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Ryley Towler (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Ryley Towler (Bristol City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Millwall. Benik Afobe draws a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City).
Dan McNamara (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City 1, Millwall 1. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) with an attempt from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Murray Wallace with a cross.
Foul by Ryley Towler (Bristol City).
Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tomas Kalas with a through ball.
Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Cooper (Millwall).
Attempt blocked. George Saville (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Billy Mitchell (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jake Cooper.
Offside, Millwall. Murray Wallace tries a through ball, but Benik Afobe is caught offside.
Foul by Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City).
Dan McNamara (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City 1, Millwall 0. Andreas Weimann (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.
Match report to follow.