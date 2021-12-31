Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Newcastle are 19th in the Premier League table

Newcastle United's Premier League match away to Southampton on Sunday has been postponed because of the number of Covid-19 cases and injuries in the Magpies squad.

Newcastle's match at Everton was postponed on Thursday after the club asked for the game to be called off.

It means 17 top-flight games have been postponed since the start of December.

The Premier League accepted Newcastle's request as the club do not have the required number of players available.

While applications are reviewed on a case-by-case basis, the minimum number of players required is set at 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper.

The game was due to kick off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is also uncertain whether his side's match at Chelsea on Sunday will go ahead as the club await PCR test results.

Asked whether Liverpool will be able to play, Klopp said: "In this moment probably not but we don't know how it will look in a few hours.

"We have three new Covid cases in the team and a few more in the staff, so it's not cool at the moment."

The most recent figures show a record 103 Premier League players and staff tested positive for Covid in the seven days up to and including 26 December.

Premier League and EFL clubs chose to fulfil their festive fixtures despite the ongoing coronavirus disruption.