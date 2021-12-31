Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Dominic Calvert-Lewin hasn't played since suffering a thigh injury shortly after scoring a penalty for Everton against Brighton on 28 August

TEAM NEWS

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to make his first appearance since August after recovering from thigh and toe injuries.

Manager Rafael Benitez would not clarify how many players are still ruled out after three successive fixture postponements because of Covid-19 cases and injuries.

Leandro Trossard missed Brighton's draw at Chelsea because of hamstring tightness but is fit to play.

Captain Lewis Dunk remains out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton have had their past three games postponed so it is hard to know what to expect from them at the moment.

For the home fans, this will probably feel like a game they should be winning but, as Brighton keep showing with their habit of grabbing late equalisers, they are a tough nut to crack.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v KAWALA guitarist Dan McCarthy

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton have never won away against Everton in nine attempts in all competitions, losing all four Premier League trips.

Everton won the reverse fixture 2-0 in August and are looking to secure their first league double over Brighton since 1980-81.

Everton

Everton have lost their first league game in each of the past four calendar years. They haven't fared worse since losing seven in a row between 1957 and 1963.

Rafael Benitez's side have only won once in 11 league matches since the start of October (D3, L7). It's the worst top-flight record across October, November and December in the club's history.

Nineteen points is Everton's lowest top-flight tally at the turn of the year if all seasons are recalculated to three points for a win.

Everton have scored a league-high 76% of their goals in the second half of games this season. Their tally of five goals before half-time is the joint lowest in the division.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in three of his past four Premier League appearances against Brighton.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Albion have drawn six of their past seven away league fixtures this season, with the team's solitary defeat on the road in 2021-22 coming at Aston Villa in November.

They have earned a league-high five points this season through goals scored in the 90th minute or stoppage time.

Brighton have lost their first league game of a calendar year in just one of the past 12 seasons, at home to Wolves in the Championship in 2016.

The Seagulls are unbeaten in all five Premier League matches versus London opposition this season, winning two and drawing three.

Neal Maupay has scored 25 Premier League goals for Brighton, one shy of Glenn Murray's club record haul.

Yves Bissouma is poised to become the seventh player to make 100 Premier League appearances for Brighton.

