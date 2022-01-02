Boreham Wood v Barnet

Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00BarnetBarnet
Match details to follow.
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chesterfield
|20
|12
|7
|1
|38
|16
|22
|43
|2
|Halifax
|20
|12
|4
|4
|32
|17
|15
|40
|3
|Wrexham
|21
|11
|6
|4
|37
|20
|17
|39
|4
|Boreham Wood
|18
|11
|5
|2
|28
|13
|15
|38
|5
|Bromley
|21
|11
|5
|5
|36
|24
|12
|38
|6
|Stockport
|20
|11
|3
|6
|35
|23
|12
|36
|7
|Solihull Moors
|21
|10
|6
|5
|28
|21
|7
|36
|8
|Dag & Red
|21
|11
|2
|8
|40
|26
|14
|35
|9
|Notts County
|19
|10
|5
|4
|33
|22
|11
|35
|10
|Grimsby
|19
|10
|2
|7
|31
|21
|10
|32
|11
|Yeovil
|19
|9
|4
|6
|20
|18
|2
|31
|12
|Woking
|21
|9
|1
|11
|34
|33
|1
|28
|13
|Eastleigh
|19
|8
|4
|7
|23
|25
|-2
|28
|14
|Torquay
|21
|8
|3
|10
|32
|34
|-2
|27
|15
|Altrincham
|21
|7
|4
|10
|34
|36
|-2
|25
|16
|Barnet
|19
|7
|4
|8
|24
|31
|-7
|25
|17
|Aldershot
|21
|6
|3
|12
|24
|34
|-10
|21
|18
|Wealdstone
|19
|5
|6
|8
|19
|29
|-10
|21
|19
|Maidenhead United
|19
|5
|3
|11
|20
|38
|-18
|18
|20
|Southend
|19
|4
|4
|11
|16
|31
|-15
|16
|21
|Weymouth
|19
|4
|3
|12
|21
|38
|-17
|15
|22
|King's Lynn
|20
|3
|2
|15
|17
|41
|-24
|11
|23
|Dover
|21
|0
|4
|17
|17
|48
|-31
|-8
