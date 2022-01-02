National League
YeovilYeovil Town15:00TorquayTorquay United
Venue: Huish Park

Yeovil Town v Torquay United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield20127138162243
2Halifax20124432171540
3Wrexham21116437201739
4Boreham Wood18115228131538
5Bromley21115536241238
6Stockport20113635231236
7Solihull Moors2110652821736
8Dag & Red21112840261435
9Notts County19105433221135
10Grimsby19102731211032
11Yeovil199462018231
12Woking2191113433128
13Eastleigh198472325-228
14Torquay2183103234-227
15Altrincham2174103436-225
16Barnet197482431-725
17Aldershot2163122434-1021
18Wealdstone195681929-1021
19Maidenhead United1953112038-1818
20Southend1944111631-1516
21Weymouth1943122138-1715
22King's Lynn2032151741-2411
23Dover2104171748-31-8
View full National League table

