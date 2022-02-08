National League
Southend United 2-0 Bromley

Southend extended their unbeaten run in the National League to eight games with a 2-0 win over Bromley at Roots Hall.

The visitors nearly hit the front in the 19th minute but a brilliant bit of goalkeeping from Steve Arnold did well to deny George Alexander after Nathan Ralph gave the ball away.

Southend did not take long to break the deadlock after half-time when Sam Dalby's effort rocketed off a post and Matthew Dennis was on hand to roll home.

The Shrimpers doubled their advantage three minutes later through Shaun Hobson after Tom Clifford's delivery found the defender, who nodded past keeper Mark Cousins.

Bromley almost pulled a goal back 15 minutes from time when Luke Coulson forced another save from Arnold and delivered the three points for Southend, who climb into 13th while Bromley stay fourth after their first defeat in five league games.

Line-ups

Southend

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 3Ralph
  • 5Hobson
  • 20AtkinsonBooked at 10mins
  • 22Lopata
  • 12Clifford
  • 24DemetriouSubstituted forDaviesat 90'minutes
  • 38HusinBooked at 6mins
  • 10Dalby
  • 30DennisSubstituted forNealat 66'minutes
  • 39Cardwell

Substitutes

  • 8Dunne
  • 11Powell
  • 21Neal
  • 27Davies
  • 35Kensdale

Bromley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Cousins
  • 5Bush
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 18Whitely
  • 17Webster
  • 7Coulson
  • 8ArthursSubstituted forTrotterat 59'minutes
  • 4BinghamBooked at 28mins
  • 39ParsonsSubstituted forAlabiat 46'minutes
  • 9Cheek
  • 22AlexanderSubstituted forEnigbokan-Bloomfieldat 53'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Partington
  • 10Alabi
  • 11Dennis
  • 14Enigbokan-Bloomfield
  • 16Trotter
Referee:
Paul Johnson
Attendance:
8,070

