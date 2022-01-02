Scottish Championship
Raith RoversRaith Rovers15:00DunfermlineDunfermline
Venue: Stark's Park, Scotland

Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Tumilty
  • 12Lang
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3Dick
  • 8Matthews
  • 16Stanton
  • 20Williamson
  • 22Ross
  • 99Poplatnik
  • 18Varian

Substitutes

  • 4Musonda
  • 7Connolly
  • 11Zanatta
  • 15Tait
  • 17Thomson
  • 23Riley-Snow
  • 25Arnott

Dunfermline

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 3Edwards
  • 12Breen
  • 33Connolly
  • 2Comrie
  • 18Allan
  • 21Lawless
  • 16Pybus
  • 11Dow
  • 26Todd
  • 14McCann

Substitutes

  • 4Martin
  • 6MacDonald
  • 7O'Hara
  • 9Wighton
  • 10Todorov
  • 22Jones
  • 29Mehmet
Referee:
David Munro

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath19107233141937
2Inverness CT18104426141234
3Kilmarnock19103624141033
4Raith Rovers199642719833
5Partick Thistle1894530161431
6Hamilton195591934-1520
7Ayr194691832-1418
8Queen of Sth184591926-717
9Dunfermline182881831-1314
10Morton192891731-1414
