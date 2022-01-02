Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1MacDonald
- 2Tumilty
- 12Lang
- 6Benedictus
- 3Dick
- 8Matthews
- 16Stanton
- 20Williamson
- 22Ross
- 99Poplatnik
- 18Varian
Substitutes
- 4Musonda
- 7Connolly
- 11Zanatta
- 15Tait
- 17Thomson
- 23Riley-Snow
- 25Arnott
Dunfermline
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Fon Williams
- 3Edwards
- 12Breen
- 33Connolly
- 2Comrie
- 18Allan
- 21Lawless
- 16Pybus
- 11Dow
- 26Todd
- 14McCann
Substitutes
- 4Martin
- 6MacDonald
- 7O'Hara
- 9Wighton
- 10Todorov
- 22Jones
- 29Mehmet
- Referee:
- David Munro