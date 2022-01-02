Scottish Championship
ArbroathArbroath0Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0

Arbroath v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 18Hamilton
  • 8McKenna
  • 28Craigen
  • 7Gold
  • 19Dowds
  • 17Nouble

Substitutes

  • 6Low
  • 9Hilson
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 15Donnelly
  • 20Hamilton
  • 21Antell

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Duffy
  • 15Broadfoot
  • 6Devine
  • 5Deas
  • 14Walsh
  • 18Allardice
  • 8Carson
  • 10Doran
  • 9Mckay
  • 11Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 3Harper
  • 19Duku
  • 28Hyde
  • 33Nicolson
  • 41Esson
Referee:
Colin Steven

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Scott Allardice (Inverness CT).

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath20108233141938
2Inverness CT19105426141235
3Raith Rovers209742719834
4Kilmarnock19103624141033
5Partick Thistle1894530161431
6Hamilton205691934-1521
7Queen of Sth194691926-718
8Ayr194691832-1418
9Dunfermline192981831-1315
10Morton192891731-1414
View full Scottish Championship table

