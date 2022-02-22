Scottish Championship
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle19:45MortonGreenock Morton
Venue: Firhill Stadium

Partick Thistle v Greenock Morton

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath251210338182046
2Kilmarnock26144834191546
3Inverness CT2610973425939
4Raith Rovers2691163430438
5Partick Thistle22107537221537
6Hamilton2679102840-1230
7Ayr2678112539-1429
8Morton2569102935-627
9Dunfermline25411102440-1623
10Queen of Sth2548132540-1520
