Dumbarton v Airdrieonians

Substitution, Dumbarton. Evan Maley replaces Eoghan Stokes.
Line-ups
Dumbarton
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ramsbottom
- 8GegganBooked at 33mins
- 4Lynch
- 3Boyle
- 20Muir
- 19Wilson
- 15Pignatiello
- 18Paton
- 10StokesSubstituted forMaleyat 76'minutes
- 9OrsiSubstituted forSchiavoneat 67'minutes
- 11MacLean
Substitutes
- 21O'Neil
- 22McKnight
- 24Maley
- 25Schiavone
Airdrieonians
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Currie
- 16Watson
- 7McCabe
- 6Fordyce
- 19Walker
- 8Agnew
- 15McDonald
- 10Easton
- 2McInroy
- 9Gallagher
- 11Smith
Substitutes
- 3Quitongo
- 4Kerr
- 12Ritchie
- 14Allan
- 18Cantley
- 20Caves
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Rhys McCabe (Airdrieonians) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Foul by Carlo Pignatiello (Dumbarton).
Dylan Easton (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ross MacLean (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Scott Walker (Airdrieonians).
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 0, Airdrieonians 1. Dylan Easton (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kerr McInroy.
Substitution, Dumbarton. Ryan Schiavone replaces Kalvin Orsi.
Attempt missed. Scott Walker (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Edin Lynch (Dumbarton) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Max Currie.
Attempt missed. Ross MacLean (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Ross MacLean (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Walker (Airdrieonians).
Foul by Eoghan Stokes (Dumbarton).
Post update
Dylan Easton (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Patrick Boyle (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Fordyce (Airdrieonians).
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Sam Ramsbottom.
Attempt saved. Dylan Easton (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner.