Scottish League One
DumbartonDumbarton0AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians1

Dumbarton v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Dumbarton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 8GegganBooked at 33mins
  • 4Lynch
  • 3Boyle
  • 20Muir
  • 19Wilson
  • 15Pignatiello
  • 18Paton
  • 10StokesSubstituted forMaleyat 76'minutes
  • 9OrsiSubstituted forSchiavoneat 67'minutes
  • 11MacLean

Substitutes

  • 21O'Neil
  • 22McKnight
  • 24Maley
  • 25Schiavone

Airdrieonians

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Currie
  • 16Watson
  • 7McCabe
  • 6Fordyce
  • 19Walker
  • 8Agnew
  • 15McDonald
  • 10Easton
  • 2McInroy
  • 9Gallagher
  • 11Smith

Substitutes

  • 3Quitongo
  • 4Kerr
  • 12Ritchie
  • 14Allan
  • 18Cantley
  • 20Caves
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Dumbarton. Evan Maley replaces Eoghan Stokes.

  2. Post update

    Rhys McCabe (Airdrieonians) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Carlo Pignatiello (Dumbarton).

  4. Post update

    Dylan Easton (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Ross MacLean (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Scott Walker (Airdrieonians).

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Dumbarton 0, Airdrieonians 1. Dylan Easton (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kerr McInroy.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Dumbarton. Ryan Schiavone replaces Kalvin Orsi.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Walker (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the left.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Edin Lynch (Dumbarton) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Max Currie.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross MacLean (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

  13. Post update

    Ross MacLean (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Scott Walker (Airdrieonians).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Eoghan Stokes (Dumbarton).

  16. Post update

    Dylan Easton (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Patrick Boyle (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Callum Fordyce (Airdrieonians).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Sam Ramsbottom.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dylan Easton (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 2nd January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers20125341192241
2Montrose2099233161736
3Airdrieonians1911263022835
4Queen's Park1869332191327
5Peterhead206592831-323
6Clyde186572333-1023
7Falkirk186482128-722
8Alloa195592633-720
9Dumbarton1953112538-1318
10East Fife1935112141-2014
View full Scottish League One table

