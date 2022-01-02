Scottish League One
PeterheadPeterhead0Cove RangersCove Rangers0

Peterhead v Cove Rangers

Line-ups

Peterhead

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Long
  • 8Brown
  • 5Brown
  • 4McDonald
  • 22A
  • 10Cameron
  • 12McCarthy
  • 7Ritchie
  • 14Payne
  • 9McLean
  • 20Duncan

Substitutes

  • 6Ferry
  • 15Strachan
  • 18Brown
  • 27Diamond
  • 99Lyle

Cove Rangers

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1McKenzie
  • 5Ross
  • 6Strachan
  • 2Neill
  • 25Logan
  • 8Yule
  • 24Fyvie
  • 4Scully
  • 20Leitch
  • 11McIntosh
  • 13McAllister

Substitutes

  • 15Anderson
  • 17Adeyemo
  • 23Gourlay
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 2nd January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers20125341192241
2Montrose2099233161736
3Airdrieonians1911263022835
4Queen's Park1869332191327
5Peterhead206592831-323
6Clyde186572333-1023
7Falkirk186482128-722
8Alloa195592633-720
9Dumbarton1953112538-1318
10East Fife1935112141-2014
View full Scottish League One table

