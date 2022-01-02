Peterhead v Cove Rangers

First Half begins.
PeterheadPeterhead0Cove RangersCove Rangers0
Formation 4-4-2
Formation 3-4-3
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|20
|12
|5
|3
|41
|19
|22
|41
|2
|Montrose
|20
|9
|9
|2
|33
|16
|17
|36
|3
|Airdrieonians
|19
|11
|2
|6
|30
|22
|8
|35
|4
|Queen's Park
|18
|6
|9
|3
|32
|19
|13
|27
|5
|Peterhead
|20
|6
|5
|9
|28
|31
|-3
|23
|6
|Clyde
|18
|6
|5
|7
|23
|33
|-10
|23
|7
|Falkirk
|18
|6
|4
|8
|21
|28
|-7
|22
|8
|Alloa
|19
|5
|5
|9
|26
|33
|-7
|20
|9
|Dumbarton
|19
|5
|3
|11
|25
|38
|-13
|18
|10
|East Fife
|19
|3
|5
|11
|21
|41
|-20
|14