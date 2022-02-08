Scottish League One
AlloaAlloa Athletic0FalkirkFalkirk3

Alloa Athletic v Falkirk

Line-ups

Alloa

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 31Hutton
  • 2Taggart
  • 23MendyBooked at 2mins
  • 6Durnan
  • 3Church
  • 28Riley-SnowSubstituted forO'Donnellat 76'minutes
  • 22Henderson
  • 19Niang
  • 16KingBooked at 48minsSubstituted forScougallat 60'minutes
  • 11BoydSubstituted forCawleyat 81'minutes
  • 18Sammon

Substitutes

  • 4Howie
  • 5Graham
  • 7Cawley
  • 9Armour
  • 12Scougall
  • 17Armstrong
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 21Burt

Falkirk

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Mutch
  • 22McKay
  • 44Watson
  • 5Taylor-Sinclair
  • 2WilliamsonSubstituted forWilsonat 87'minutes
  • 11McGuffieSubstituted forHetheringtonat 67'minutes
  • 17JacobsSubstituted forRossat 80'minutes
  • 21TelferSubstituted forMillerat 80'minutes
  • 15McCann
  • 19Dowds
  • 27KabiaSubstituted forGriffithsat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Dixon
  • 6Miller
  • 8Hetherington
  • 9Griffiths
  • 13Holt
  • 14Wilson
  • 16Ross
  • 18Ompreon
  • 30Mills
Referee:
Duncan Williams
Attendance:
1,504

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Alloa Athletic 0, Falkirk 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 0, Falkirk 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leigh Griffiths (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  4. Post update

    Sebastian Ross (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Mark Durnan (Alloa Athletic).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cameron O'Donnell (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Falkirk. Jamie Wilson replaces Ryan Williamson.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Kevin Cawley replaces Steven Boyd.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Falkirk. Gary Miller replaces Charlie Telfer.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Falkirk. Sebastian Ross replaces Keaghan Jacobs.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Alloa Athletic 0, Falkirk 3. Anton Dowds (Falkirk) header from very close range to the bottom right corner.

  13. Post update

    Paul Watson (Falkirk) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Mark Durnan.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mark Durnan (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Cameron O'Donnell replaces Blaise Riley-Snow.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Keaghan Jacobs.

  18. Post update

    Leon McCann (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Blaise Riley-Snow.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers24156347222551
2Airdrieonians24135640281244
3Montrose241110339201943
4Queen's Park23713338241434
5Falkirk2495103636032
6Clyde247982939-1030
7Alloa2467113040-1025
8Peterhead2366112934-524
9Dumbarton2465133349-1623
10East Fife2436152150-2915
View full Scottish League One table

