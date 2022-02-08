Alloa Athletic v Falkirk

Match ends, Alloa Athletic 0, Falkirk 3.
Alloa
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 31Hutton
- 2Taggart
- 23MendyBooked at 2mins
- 6Durnan
- 3Church
- 28Riley-SnowSubstituted forO'Donnellat 76'minutes
- 22Henderson
- 19Niang
- 16KingBooked at 48minsSubstituted forScougallat 60'minutes
- 11BoydSubstituted forCawleyat 81'minutes
- 18Sammon
Substitutes
- 4Howie
- 5Graham
- 7Cawley
- 9Armour
- 12Scougall
- 17Armstrong
- 20O'Donnell
- 21Burt
Falkirk
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Mutch
- 22McKay
- 44Watson
- 5Taylor-Sinclair
- 2WilliamsonSubstituted forWilsonat 87'minutes
- 11McGuffieSubstituted forHetheringtonat 67'minutes
- 17JacobsSubstituted forRossat 80'minutes
- 21TelferSubstituted forMillerat 80'minutes
- 15McCann
- 19Dowds
- 27KabiaSubstituted forGriffithsat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Dixon
- 6Miller
- 8Hetherington
- 9Griffiths
- 13Holt
- 14Wilson
- 16Ross
- 18Ompreon
- 30Mills
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
- Attendance:
- 1,504
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away3
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alloa Athletic 0, Falkirk 3.
Attempt missed. Leigh Griffiths (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Sebastian Ross (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Durnan (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt saved. Cameron O'Donnell (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution, Falkirk. Jamie Wilson replaces Ryan Williamson.
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Kevin Cawley replaces Steven Boyd.
Substitution, Falkirk. Gary Miller replaces Charlie Telfer.
Substitution, Falkirk. Sebastian Ross replaces Keaghan Jacobs.
Goal! Alloa Athletic 0, Falkirk 3. Anton Dowds (Falkirk) header from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Paul Watson (Falkirk) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Mark Durnan.
Attempt saved. Mark Durnan (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Cameron O'Donnell replaces Blaise Riley-Snow.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Keaghan Jacobs.
Leon McCann (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Blaise Riley-Snow.