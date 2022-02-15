Edinburgh City v Albion Rovers

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Ben Stirling.
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Schwake
- 15Logan
- 16Brydon
- 29Travis
- 22Brian
- 7McDonald
- 5Stirling
- 23Murray
- 10Handling
- 26Robertson
- 19Shanley
Substitutes
- 4Hamilton
- 6Jardine
- 9See
- 12Berry
- 14Farrell
- 20Leighfield
Albion
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Stone
- 2Lynas
- 4McGowan
- 5Fagan
- 3Malcolm
- 7Wilson
- 8Wilson
- 6Leslie
- 11Reilly
- 10Byrne
- 9Wright
Substitutes
- 12Roberts
- 14Robinson
- 15Doherty
- 16Jack
- 17Binnie
- 18Fernie
- 19Wilson
- Referee:
- Matthew MacDermid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Second Half
Second Half begins Edinburgh City 0, Albion Rovers 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Edinburgh City 0, Albion Rovers 0.
Post update
Anthony McDonald (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Blair Malcolm (Albion Rovers).
Post update
Attempt saved. David Wilson (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Foul by Michael Travis (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Maxwell Wright (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Innes Murray (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Jamie Leslie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Post update
Ryan Shanley (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Blair Malcolm (Albion Rovers).
Post update
Foul by Ben Stirling (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Cammy Logan.
Post update
Attempt missed. Charlie Reilly (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Michael Travis (Edinburgh City).
Post update
Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.