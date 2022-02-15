Scottish League Two
Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City0AlbionAlbion Rovers0

Edinburgh City v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Schwake
  • 15Logan
  • 16Brydon
  • 29Travis
  • 22Brian
  • 7McDonald
  • 5Stirling
  • 23Murray
  • 10Handling
  • 26Robertson
  • 19Shanley

Substitutes

  • 4Hamilton
  • 6Jardine
  • 9See
  • 12Berry
  • 14Farrell
  • 20Leighfield

Albion

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Stone
  • 2Lynas
  • 4McGowan
  • 5Fagan
  • 3Malcolm
  • 7Wilson
  • 8Wilson
  • 6Leslie
  • 11Reilly
  • 10Byrne
  • 9Wright

Substitutes

  • 12Roberts
  • 14Robinson
  • 15Doherty
  • 16Jack
  • 17Binnie
  • 18Fernie
  • 19Wilson
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home4
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Ben Stirling.

  2. Second Half

    Second Half begins Edinburgh City 0, Albion Rovers 0.

  3. Half Time

    First Half ends, Edinburgh City 0, Albion Rovers 0.

  4. Post update

    Anthony McDonald (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Blair Malcolm (Albion Rovers).

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. David Wilson (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Michael Travis (Edinburgh City).

  8. Post update

    Maxwell Wright (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Innes Murray (Edinburgh City).

  10. Post update

    Jamie Leslie (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

  12. Post update

    Ryan Shanley (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Blair Malcolm (Albion Rovers).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ben Stirling (Edinburgh City).

  15. Post update

    Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Cammy Logan.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Charlie Reilly (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Michael Travis (Edinburgh City).

  19. Post update

    Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kelty Hearts22164250212952
2Forfar24136545261945
3Annan Athletic24125740281241
4Edinburgh City2410773233-137
5Stenhousemuir239593436-232
6Stranraer2586113341-830
7Stirling2475122833-526
8Elgin2567122438-1425
9Albion2365122537-1223
10Cowdenbeath2244141533-1816
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories