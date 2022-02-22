Scottish League Two
Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts19:45CowdenbeathCowdenbeath
Venue: New Central Park

Kelty Hearts v Cowdenbeath

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kelty Hearts23164350222852
2Forfar25137546271946
3Annan Athletic25135742291344
4Edinburgh City2510693437-336
5Stenhousemuir249693537-233
6Stranraer2687113442-831
7Stirling2476112933-427
8Albion2374122738-1125
9Elgin2667132440-1625
10Cowdenbeath2354141733-1619
