Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Kelty Hearts suffered their first SPFL defeat as the League 2 leaders were stunned 5-1 at Annan Athletic.

Kevin Thomson's side stay seven points clear, though, after Forfar Athletic failed to capitalise, losing 4-3 at home to Stenhousemuir.

Albion Rovers netted an injury-time winner to defeat Stranraer 3-2.

Tony Wallace was the star of Annan's shock win with a late hat-trick, including a penalty, after Kelty defender Jordon Forster's red card.

Kelty led through Nathan Austin but Owen Moxon and Michael Garrity netted either side of the dismissal.

Third-place Annan's fourth straight league win leaves them three points behind Forfar, who trailed Stenhousemuir 4-1 at half-time after doubles from Adam Corbett and Ross Forbes.

Scott Shepherd and Andy Munro added to Sam Fisher's early strike for the hosts, but they couldn't find an equaliser.

In the day's remaining fixture, Lewis Wilson came off the bench to give Albion Rovers a dramatic victory.

The hosts had twice levelled through Charlie Reilly and Kieran Dolan after goals from Paul Woods and Tommy Muir for Stranraer, who had Sam Ellis sent off in the 80th minute.