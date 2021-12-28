Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ballymena United have confirmed they are investigating an incident involving spectators near the end of Monday's derby win over Coleraine.

A small number of supporters appeared to enter the field of play after David Parkhouse scored an injury-time winner.

The celebration and resulting altercation took place near Coleraine's Conor McKendry, who was being treated after being injured prior to the goal.

One of the fans allegedly tried to strike a Coleraine player.

Ballymena won the Irish Premiership match 2-1 at the Warden Street Showgrounds to move two points behind Coleraine in sixth place.