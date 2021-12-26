AFC Wimbledon want the EFL to take a tougher stance on clubs who postpone matches because of Covid-19

AFC Wimbledon have told the English Football League they want clubs who postpone matches for Covid-19-related reasons to be "held to account", after having back-to-back games called off.

The Dons had Sunday's trip to Charlton and the visit of Portsmouth postponed because of opposition Covid cases.

The club said external-link they could have fulfilled the fixtures despite having "a fraction of the resources" of their rivals.

The League One side want the EFL to do more to ensure games can be played.

"We want to take this opportunity to call on the EFL to undertake its due processes and implement the strongest-possible measures to ensure that - where a club is able to fulfil a fixture - it does so," their letter to the league said.

"Further, where it is found that a club was unable to fulfil a fixture, they must be held to account for all decisions which led to that position."

Of the 33 scheduled EFL games on 26 December, 24 did not go ahead because of cases of coronavirus.

In addition to asking the EFL to reconsider a return to five substitutions, the Dons said they had had "only 11" cases since the Omicron variant became prevalent, three of which were in their "first-team bubble".

"This is not by luck. This is down to hard work and spending resources our club ultimately does not have at its disposal.

"It just doesn't sit right that, having gone above and beyond our means to ensure matches can be fulfilled, we will now be at a disadvantage - trying to navigate a very congested second half of the season with a small squad."

The EFL responded through a spokesperson, who said: "All clubs are aware of the current situation in respect of Covid-19 postponements and were advised of the latest position during the middle of last week.

"We continue to closely monitor what is an ever-changing and difficult set of circumstances, which are affecting the entire country, and we will take the most appropriate and proportionate action.

"This includes working with clubs to try and help them and the multiple stakeholders involved, including supporters, to navigate through what are clearly unprecedented challenges."