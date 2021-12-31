Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Morgan Whittaker started his career at Derby County, playing 32 games before joining Swansea

Swansea City have loaned forward Morgan Whittaker to Lincoln City for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old has played just nine games this term, scoring three goals for the Swans, whom he joined in last season's January transfer window.

Former Derby academy product Whittaker has totalled five goals in 22 matches at Swansea.com Stadium to add to one in 32 outings for the Rams.

"He's a quality player," Imps boss Michael Appleton said.

"He's quick and direct; he has the ability to drop into pockets of space well and also contributes with goals and assists."

Whittaker is eligible to make his debut for Lincoln in next week's home game with Oxford, as the Imps' match against Ipswich on New Year's Day was postponed.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.