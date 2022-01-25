Nottingham Forest v Barnsley

Nottm ForestNottingham Forest19:45BarnsleyBarnsley
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|27
|17
|6
|4
|73
|25
|48
|57
|2
|Blackburn
|28
|15
|7
|6
|45
|30
|15
|52
|3
|Bournemouth
|27
|14
|7
|6
|43
|24
|19
|49
|4
|QPR
|26
|14
|5
|7
|40
|31
|9
|47
|5
|West Brom
|27
|12
|9
|6
|34
|20
|14
|45
|6
|Huddersfield
|28
|12
|8
|8
|37
|33
|4
|44
|7
|Middlesbrough
|27
|12
|6
|9
|31
|26
|5
|42
|8
|Nottm Forest
|27
|11
|7
|9
|35
|29
|6
|40
|9
|Stoke
|26
|11
|5
|10
|32
|28
|4
|38
|10
|Coventry
|25
|10
|7
|8
|34
|30
|4
|37
|11
|Sheff Utd
|25
|10
|6
|9
|33
|32
|1
|36
|12
|Blackpool
|27
|10
|6
|11
|28
|32
|-4
|36
|13
|Luton
|25
|9
|8
|8
|36
|31
|5
|35
|14
|Millwall
|26
|8
|9
|9
|27
|29
|-2
|33
|15
|Preston
|26
|8
|9
|9
|29
|33
|-4
|33
|16
|Bristol City
|27
|9
|6
|12
|35
|47
|-12
|33
|17
|Swansea
|24
|8
|7
|9
|28
|32
|-4
|31
|18
|Birmingham
|27
|8
|7
|12
|28
|40
|-12
|31
|19
|Hull
|27
|8
|5
|14
|23
|31
|-8
|29
|20
|Cardiff
|26
|6
|5
|15
|28
|47
|-19
|23
|21
|Reading
|27
|8
|4
|15
|33
|51
|-18
|22
|22
|Peterborough
|25
|5
|4
|16
|21
|51
|-30
|19
|23
|Derby
|27
|8
|11
|8
|26
|26
|0
|14
|24
|Barnsley
|25
|2
|8
|15
|17
|38
|-21
|14
