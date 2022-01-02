Grimsby Town v FC Halifax Town

GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chesterfield
|20
|12
|7
|1
|38
|16
|22
|43
|2
|Halifax
|20
|12
|4
|4
|32
|17
|15
|40
|3
|Wrexham
|22
|11
|6
|5
|39
|23
|16
|39
|4
|Boreham Wood
|19
|11
|6
|2
|28
|13
|15
|39
|5
|Dag & Red
|22
|12
|2
|8
|43
|27
|16
|38
|6
|Notts County
|20
|11
|5
|4
|36
|23
|13
|38
|7
|Bromley
|21
|11
|5
|5
|36
|24
|12
|38
|8
|Stockport
|20
|11
|3
|6
|35
|23
|12
|36
|9
|Solihull Moors
|21
|10
|6
|5
|28
|21
|7
|36
|10
|Grimsby
|19
|10
|2
|7
|31
|21
|10
|32
|11
|Yeovil
|20
|9
|4
|7
|21
|20
|1
|31
|12
|Eastleigh
|20
|9
|4
|7
|26
|27
|-1
|31
|13
|Torquay
|22
|9
|3
|10
|34
|35
|-1
|30
|14
|Woking
|22
|9
|1
|12
|36
|36
|0
|28
|15
|Barnet
|20
|7
|5
|8
|24
|31
|-7
|26
|16
|Altrincham
|21
|7
|4
|10
|34
|37
|-3
|25
|17
|Aldershot
|22
|7
|3
|12
|27
|36
|-9
|24
|18
|Wealdstone
|19
|5
|6
|8
|19
|29
|-10
|21
|19
|Maidenhead United
|19
|5
|3
|11
|20
|38
|-18
|18
|20
|Southend
|19
|4
|4
|11
|16
|31
|-15
|16
|21
|Weymouth
|20
|4
|3
|13
|23
|41
|-18
|15
|22
|King's Lynn
|20
|3
|2
|15
|17
|41
|-24
|11
|23
|Dover
|22
|0
|4
|18
|18
|51
|-33
|-8
