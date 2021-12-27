Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield goalscorer Trai Hume celebrates with Cameron Palmer and Christy Manzinga

Ten-man Glentoran salvaged a draw with leaders Linfield at Windsor Park to stay level on points with their derby rivals at the league summit.

Trai Hume scored with a composed finish on 36 minutes, then Conor McMenamin was sent-off for a foul on Jimmy Callacher, both players having to retire hurt.

Jay Donnelly levelled with a header from Hrvoje Plum's delivery.

Ballymena United defeated Coleraine 2-1, nine-man Glenavon beat Portadown 1-0 and Larne saw off Carrick Rangers 3-1.

Honours shared in battle of top two

In the much-anticipated top-two meeting at Windsor Park, it was Glentoran who found their rhythm early on.

They could have taken the lead inside the opening 10 minutes when McMenamin flicked a header through to Jay Donnelly, whose dinked effort was brilliantly cleared off the line by the backtracking Hume.

The Blues regrouped, however, and sought to trouble the Glens defence by peppering their box with crosses, with Callacher heading Kyle McClean's ball just wide.

Linfield continued to find space down the left and found the opener when Matthew Clarke spotted Hume's dash to the back post, delivering a pinpoint cross for the youngster to lift a superb first-time shot into the roof of Aaron McCarey's net.

After Glentoran boss Mick McDermott decided against making a half-time change, Linfield picked up where they left off with McCarey denying Jordan Stewart before Joe Crowe atoned for conceding possession by racing back to thwart Christy Manzinga as the Blues top scorer looked to pull the trigger.

The major flashpoint arrived on the hour when McMenamin and Callacher collided near the sideline, resulting in a straight red card for the Glentoran forward as he was stretchered off.

Callacher was unable to continue and perhaps his absence in the Linfield backline was felt when Donnelly rose to meet Hrvoje Plum's free-kick and put the visitors back on level terms, within five minutes of Stewart squandering a chance to double the Blues' lead.

From there, Linfield pushed for the winner, but were denied by McCarey, who pushed a Cameron Palmer effort over the bar before jumping to gather a Hume cross in what proved to be the final act of a gripping derby clash.

The result leaves the teams locked on 43 points, two ahead of Cliftonville, who have a game in hand.