Christy Pym has made 94 first team appearances for Peterborough since signing from Exeter City in 2019

League Two Stevenage have signed Peterborough United goalkeeper Christy Pym on loan for the rest of the season.

The move, which is effective from 3 January, reunites 26-year-old Pym with his old Exeter City boss Paul Tisdale.

Pym, who joined Posh from Exeter in 2019, was part of their League One promotion-winning team in 2020-21.

But he fell out of favour at London Road following a dressing-room row with Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson after the 3-1 defeat at Reading in September.

Ferguson said that Pym had "overstepped the mark" and left him out of the squad for the 3-0 win over Birmingham that followed. He has not even made the Posh bench since.

After coming through the youth set-up at Exeter under Tisdale, he made 166 appearances for the Grecians before crossing the country to Cambridgeshire.

He joins a Stevenage side who lie 23rd in the League Two table, have picked up just two points from their last five games, and are yet to win since Tisdale took charge on 28 November.

After the cancellation of their scheduled Boxing Day home game with Crawley, they are due to play again at Swindon on Wednesday 29 December (19:45 GMT).

Stevenage have so far used three keepers this season - West Ham loanee Joseph Anang, Frenchman Sacha Bastien and more recently Adam Smith.