Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock have won both previous meetings with Ayr this season

Kilmarnock have had their new year derby with Ayr United in the Scottish Championship postponed until 9 February in the hope of more fans being allowed.

The Rugby Park fixture was scheduled for 2 January, but a crowd of only 500 would have been permitted under new Scottish government Covid rules.

Ayr agreed to rearrange after being guaranteed a "strong representation" of away fans, subject to restrictions.

Kilmarnock "thank the SPFL and Police Scotland" for accepting the request.