Kylian Mbappe & Robert Lewandowski voice concerns over a biennial World Cup

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski (left) and France forward Kylian Mbappe
Robert Lewandowski (left) and Kylian Mbappe were speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards

France striker Kylian Mbappe and Poland forward Robert Lewandowski have voiced concerns over holding a World Cup every two years.

Fifa has proposed a biennial World Cup rather than holding it every four years as part of a revamped calendar.

The governing body told delegates at a summit that a biennial World Cup would generate more than £3.3bn in additional revenue over a four-year cycle.

"The World Cup is the World Cup," said Paris St-Germain forward Mbappe.

"It's a special thing because it's something [held] every four years."

Uefa, Europe's major leagues and South American football's governing body Conmebol have opposed the plans.

Caf, the African governing body, has given its backing.

"[It is] the best thing, the best competition in the world," added 23-year-old Mbappe, who helped France win the 2018 World Cup.

"If you hold it every two years, it can start to be normal to play [in the] World Cup. I want to say that's not normal. That [should be] something amazing.

"We play over 60 games in a year. You have Euros, the World Cup, now the Nations League - so many competitions. We are happy to play but when it's too much, it's too much. We have to recover, we have to stay relaxed.

"If people want to see quality in the game, the emotion, to see what makes the beauty of football, I think we have to respect the health of players."

Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski echoed Mbappe's concerns over the demands on players if a World Cup was held on a biennial basis, with both speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards.

"We have so many games every year, so many tough weeks, not only the games but preparation for the season, preparation for the big tournaments," said the 33-year-old.

"If you want to offer something special, something different, we also need a break.

"If we have a World Cup every two years, the expectation is the time where footballers play at a high level will go down ... It is physically and mentally impossible."

Comments

Join the conversation

92 comments

  • Comment posted by James, today at 00:17

    The world cup is a terrible product

    There are fewer than a handful of both exciting and competitive gains amongst the 80 games

    Too many are cagey and the others are one sided

    The Euros are way more entertaining

    The biggest problem is playing in the middle of summer in +30C means half the games are at walking pace

  • Comment posted by ChrisInTheNorth, today at 00:16

    Uefa and Conmebol could stop this by declining to take part. Top players need summers off

  • Comment posted by MidlandsJohn, today at 00:16

    All this will achieve is a knock-on effect in devaluing continental champs - if there's even space left in the calendar for them.

    So the Euros and Copa America will end up with virtual 'B' teams, or at very least squads missing a handful of top stars.

    The UEFA Nations League will prob. be 'C' squads for the top nations.

    Domestic leagues will end up like NBA where players have "scheduled rest".

  • Comment posted by modharry, today at 00:15

    Nonsense idea World Cup every 2 years not needed likes of Pep & Klopp already complain about number of games. A world cup every 2 years would mean a massive increase in games. Teams would have to qualify presumably.

  • Comment posted by autoq, today at 00:10

    Moving it to 4 years will reduce its importance to almost 0. It's special just now because it IS 4 years. Ditto the Olympics. Moving it to 2 years will NOT increase revenue. It will reduce it. Mainly because many people like me will just stop watching/giving it any interest.
    A daft idea by wee boys who evidently need to learn the "ain't broke don't fix it" idea ...

  • Comment posted by U18870768, today at 00:08

    If this biannual event happens what becomes of the euros how are you going to fit all the qualifiers in for both tournaments

  • Comment posted by wiz, today at 00:07

    It'll devalue it. What happens to the Euros? You've got other ones in South America & Africa too. Then the Nation's cup is a joke. When do players get to rest and recover ?

  • Comment posted by JonH, today at 00:06

    I’m sure David Beckham can’t wait to be the face of thi$$.

  • Comment posted by femilonge1, today at 00:02

    What's the cure for the fever interfering with their thinking at FIFA?

  • Comment posted by MrGoGreen, today at 00:01

    Thin end of the wedge to a world cup yearly. Money makers will see it happen but I hope not in my life time. What is it with these organisations FIFA, F1, boxing organisations with about ?? weight champions that keep squeezing the golden goose. If you thought Platini and Blatter were corrupt, you ain't seen nothing yet. Olympics / World Cups held by dubious regimes is the order of the day as well

  • Comment posted by DefundBBC, today at 00:00

    Having watched the interview live, I can say that I was very impressed with both Lewandowski and Mbappe here. Both were put on the spot by a clearly partisan interviewer and both expressed their views very humbly.

    "Its not for me to say if it's bad or good, but I can have an opinion..." - Mbappe is a real class act. Lewa too, but Mbappe will be a great ambassador for Real Madrid.

    Hala Madrid.

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 00:00

    Besides the financial reason to have a biennial World Cup, having a World Cup every 2 years would give more opportunities to other players to become household names.
    Fans will be able to see more World Cups during their lifetime.
    Established players will complain about extra matches, but fringe players will support a biennial World Cup because it will aid their development.

  • Comment posted by RedTillTheEnd, today at 00:00

    Remember when Wenger was a football visionary pushing the game to the next level, rather than a dangerous threat to the fabric of the sport? The sooner he accepts it is pipe and slippers time, the better.

  • Comment posted by cana58, at 23:59 27 Dec

    While they’re at it, FIFA should propose the WC be played every year…the money grabbing fraudsters! Players’ welfare be damned.

  • Comment posted by aceandinho, at 23:55 27 Dec

    I prefer to have a competition that means something played rather than these Nation leagues, europa conference rubbish.

    If it means less qualifying games too great!

    And if some how more countries, who have no chance of going have more chance great!

    But every 2 years seems abit much, maybe every 3, World Cup, Continent Cup, Summer off, repeat.

  • Comment posted by RA, at 23:54 27 Dec

    Voice your concerns about something requiring intellect and compassion. Tomfoolery.

    • Reply posted by DefundBBC, today at 00:05

      DefundBBC replied:
      So you think they should refuse to answer the question when they're on the spot in front of a global audience? How would you handle that?

  • Comment posted by drgml, at 23:54 27 Dec

    In my view, a biennial World Cup devalues the spirit of the competition - player welfare matters but so does the threat to existing competitions such as the Euros, South American & African championships - Olympics(?) , untold environmental consequences, increased risk for workers in host countries (human rights?) to build stadia & infrastructure - but it has economic benefits for FIFA right?

  • Comment posted by duffspur, at 23:53 27 Dec

    Brilliant to see a comments section where everyone is united in their objection to this ludicrous idea.

  • Comment posted by drgaryg, at 23:53 27 Dec

    buT ArSEnE saYS It iS a gOoD IDEa anD hE wAS a geNYuSs coS ARsenAl wIlL nEvEr FinISH 4Th

  • Comment posted by Paul, at 23:51 27 Dec

    Cash grab nothing else

