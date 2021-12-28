Everton v Newcastle United postponed because of Covid-19

Everton's home Premier League game with Newcastle United has been postponed because of coronavirus cases and injuries in the visiting side's camp.

The game was scheduled to take place on Thursday, 30 December, at 19:30 GMT.

