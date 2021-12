Last updated on .From the section Irish

The derby match will held at Solitude next Tuesday

The derby encounter between Cliftonville and Crusaders will be played on 4 January after the Boxing Day game was postponed.

The Solitude fixture at Solitude was called off "at the request of both clubs".

Crusaders' previous league game against Glenavon on 22 December was also postponed.

Cliftonville are third and two points off the top in the Premiership while Crusaders lie in fifth place.