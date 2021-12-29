Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Norwich City are bottom of the Premier League

Norwich City have reported an incident of online racist abuse directed at some of the club's players following Tuesday's defeat by Crystal Palace.

An individual has also been identified following alleged racist comments aimed at Palace players during the match and an investigation is ongoing.

Norwich said it would "impose the strongest possible sanctions against perpetrators of this behaviour".

The club added it would demand action from social media companies.

The Canaries remain bottom of the Premier League following the 3-0 away defeat at Selhurst Park.

"The club will continue to support those players affected, whilst demanding action from social media companies to ensure that users are held accountable for their unacceptable behaviour," Norwich, who have informed Norfolk Police, said in a statement.

"No player, whether our player or an opposition player, should be subject to this type of abuse. All at Norwich City will continue to do everything we can to eradicate all forms of unlawful discrimination from the game."