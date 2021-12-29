Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Gary McSheffrey won one and lost three games in league and cup as Doncaster interim boss

Doncaster Rovers have confirmed Gary McSheffrey as their new manager.

The former Coventry City and Birmingham midfielder - who took temporary charge for four games after the sacking of Richie Wellens - is promoted from his role as boss of Rovers' under-18 team.

Wellens was dismissed on 2 December after six months in charge, with the team 23rd in League One.

A club statement said McSheffrey's "calming influence" had produced a "positive response" from the players.

Details of the 39-year-old's contract have not been disclosed, but his first game in permanent charge will be a trip to Morecambe on 2 January.

Club chairman David Blunt said: "The reaction we have seen from the team since Gary's appointment, along with the excellent way he conducted himself during his interview for the job, meant that we felt he was the best man to take the team forward.

"He understands the club, the existing squad personnel and showed a greater understanding of the needs of the team compared to many of his counterparts with experience at higher levels."

Blunt added: "As part of his support team, Gary has identified a senior mentor he would want to bring in to support him and recruitment for this position will start immediately.

"We also expect to finalise appointments for assistant manager, goalkeeping coach and set-piece coach within the next few days."

Doncaster remain 23rd in the table, six points from safety, after winning only four of their 22 league games so far this season.