Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland (right) has endured a tough start to life in Belgium but has no regrets about his move abroad

A lots of aspects in Lawrence Shankland's life have changed over the course of the past few months.

The main one being where the 26-year-old now calls home, having made a summer switch from Dundee United to Belgian club Beerschot in August.

Another is the difference in dressing-room culture. It is fair to say things are far more low-key at the Antwerp-based side in comparison to previous experiences in the Scotland striker's homeland.

"We got a day out at the start of the season," Shankland tells BBC Scotland. "People go out here to socialise and have a couple of glasses of wine. Back home, it's about how mad you can make it as quickly as possible.

"That's probably the bit you miss most, plus the craic you get in the changing rooms as well. Maybe my banter is just bad because they don't understand it, but there are language barriers all over the place.

"Scotland has always been brilliant and I've been lucky enough to have great changing rooms. Maybe one day I'll be back in amongst one, then I'll not miss it as much."

'Horrendous start' & foreign news benefits

The pandemic has made off-field life difficult for Shankland.

Building relationships with team-mates in social settings has been limited due to restrictions, but the arrival of partner Nicole and one-year-old daughter Eva has brought a ray of joy and normality after a challenging start.

While Shankland concedes that the language issue has presented hurdles, he reckons failing to understand Belgium's Covid-19 news coverage has been a blessing in disguise.

"It's been brilliant. You can't understand the news, so you don't know what's happening," he jokes. "But in all seriousness, there are elements you are better not knowing."

On-field matters have also been tough. Beerschot are currently 10 points adrift at the foot of Belgium's top flight, having won just two of their 20 league games.

Shankland has featured in 14 of those fixtures - scoring twice - but while he admits it has "certainly been a difficult" introduction to the Belgian game, the Scotland cap believes the "learning curve" will will benefit him.

"We had a horrendous start," he says. "We've never really properly got going. The good thing is, it's still possible for us to get out of it. We just need to keep believing that.

"Albeit we are at the bottom of the league, if you watched us week in, week out, you'd probably be frustrated because the performances haven't been that bad."

'You're doing alright, Lawrence'

After prolific back-to-back campaigns in Scotland's second tier - one with Ayr United and another with Dundee United - there were high expectations on the shoulders of Shankland throughout last season in the Premiership.

The forward netted a staggering 48 goals in 57 Championship games, but his numbers took a dip last term - with eight league strikes in 32 top-flight fixtures - as the Tannadice club finished the campaign in ninth.

"We were the new team in the league and there was a lot of adapting," Shankland says. "Some of us hadn't played that level for a long time, some had never played it before.

Shankland was a prolific scorer as Dundee United won promotion back to the top flight

"There was always going to be a transition period and we probably finished where we deserved to.

"Every striker wants to score 30 goals at the start of a season, but you need to understand the circumstances. Your form can't be amazing every week. I don't score every time I have a shot. If I did, I would be playing at one of the top teams."

While some might say more was expected of Shankland in Scotland's top flight, the last 18 months has seen him play a part in Scotland's Euro 2020 qualification - he scored in the shootout against Israel - before going on to test himself in Europe.

He has come a long way from playing third-tier football in 2018, a journey he took a moment or two to reflect on when he scored his first goal in Belgium.

"It was away to Anderlecht," Shankland recalls. "It was a special place to score, against a club like that. It got me thinking: 'You're doing alright'.

"The whole experience of coming here will prove good for my development. If the time comes I leave Belgium, I want to leave a better player. I've committed three years here. I came here to get better. If that's the case, I can be happy."

Unfinished business in Scotland?

Shankland is his own harshest critic and is honest enough to admit when his performances are not at the required level.

However, despite falling out of favour on the international stage after a dip in form last term, he believes he has nothing to prove to doubters back home and has no regrets about choosing to move abroad.

Reports have suggested that Beerschot are open to letting the forward leave after just half a season at the Belgian club, with a return back to Scotland mooted.

"I wouldn't say I have unfinished business in Scotland," Shankland adds. "The numbers I hit in the Championship, I don't think anyone will hit them in the Premiership unless they are playing for Rangers or Celtic.

"The question was 'could he score in the Premiership?' Well, I can. I scored. How many? I don't know. If I return and get the chance, I hope it's a lot. I don't think I have a lot to prove.

"I felt that I did my job for Dundee United and the number of goals I finished on was okay for where we were at. If I return, hopefully it's 20-plus."