It was suggested that shopping malls are "heaving" while stadiums are empty

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon stressed that drastic cuts on spectators at sporting events are currently "inescapable" following opposition criticism of "inconsistencies".

Outdoor crowds have been limited to 500 until at least 17 January in a bid to curb the spread of Omicron.

Similar restrictions are in place across Europe but not in England.

"I do understand the importance of football and, indeed, other spectator sport," Sturgeon said.

"The benefits of that are seen in terms of mental health and a whole load of other ways. Nobody, including me, takes the decisions we've taken over the course of this pandemic lightly."

Scottish Conservatives health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane had questioned "inconsistencies", saying shopping areas are "heaving" as football stadiums sit empty.

The first minister replied: "I've tried to explain the rationale for limiting large-scale events. It's about the superspreading nature given the higher transmissibility of Omicron but also the greater impact these events have on emergency services that are already stretched. There's also the risk involved with travel to and from some of these events.

"It's not easy. Nobody wants to be in this position, but these are the reasons why the Scottish government - in common with many other governments - have taken these decisions and hopefully they will not last for very long.

"There is always the ability to point to inconsistency. I'm never sure when questions like that are posed to me whether the argument is we should not have restrictions on football or we should also have restrictions on shopping malls."

Sturgeon stressed that the principle of staying at home more than normal and limiting contact with others applied "regardless of the setting".

"While we navigate this latest wave of infection given the rate of transmissibility, all of us accepting that some of these things are just inescapable at the moment, acting in line with the guidance will get us through these things more quickly than would otherwise be the case," she said.

Sturgeon outlined some details for business support, including £32m to hospitality and leisure, but sport was absent from the funding list as the situation is monitored.

The Scottish Premiership winter break has been brought forward with a view to minimising the number of games top-flight fans will miss.

Earlier, Deputy First Minister John Swinney had described the rearranged Celtic v Rangers fixture on 2 February as "a long way off".

Pressed on whether crowd restrictions would last more than three weeks, he told BBC Scotland: "We'll take that as it comes.

"What I would say is that the government doesn't want to have these restrictions in place a moment longer than they are necessary."