Herbie Kane played twice in the EFL Cup for Liverpool before leaving for Barnsley 14 months ago

Barnsley midfielder Herbie Kane will stay on loan at Oxford United for the rest of the season.

Oxford have paid the Championship strugglers a fee to remove a break clause which comes in in January.

The 23-year-old former Liverpool youngster has played 17 times in all competitions for Oxford this season, having moved to Oakwell for £1.25m.

"It's tremendous business by the people above us," Oxford manager Karl Robinson told BBC Radio Oxford.

"Herbie's signed it today, he's over the moon and what a footballer."

Kane, who joined Barnsley from Liverpool in October 2020, is a former England youth international and had loans at Hull City and Doncaster Rovers while at the six-time European champions.

While he has yet to score a goal for Oxford since joining at the end of August, Robinson said he had made a great impact on his side.

"It's what he does to everybody else, but what everybody else also does to him," Robinson added.

"Herbie has to play in a certain way and he's going to make mistakes this year, we're going to concede a goal because of the way he plays.

"But we have to put up with that because when you see some of the magical things that the team does around him it's a real joy to have him at the football club."