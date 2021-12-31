Quiz: Can you name every Premier League goalscorer in 2021?

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

A goal is scored in the Premier League

A whopping 304 players scored Premier League goals for their teams in 2021, but how many can you name?

As the calendar year draws to a close, we've created a mammoth quiz to put your knowledge to the test.

The list includes players from all 20 current top-flight clubs, plus those who went down last season.

You've got 25 minutes. Keep a note of your score and let us know how you get on using #bbcfootball.

If you want to do the quiz for one of the 2021-22 Premier League clubs, hit the relevant link below...

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Brentford | Brighton & Hove Albion | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Leeds United | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Norwich City | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | Watford | West Ham United | Wolverhampton Wanderers

Can you name every Premier League goalscorer in 2021?

Score: 0 / 304
25:00
You scored 0/304
Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport