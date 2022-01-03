Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea are back-to-back WSL champions and are chasing a third successive league title

The Women's Super League title race remains nicely poised going into the new year, but who will come out on top?

Arsenal are four points clear of defending champions Chelsea at the top of the table, while Tottenham sit third having played a game extra.

So when are the big games in 2022? And do Arsenal have what it takes to go all the way?

How do things stand?

Arsenal have a four-point lead over rivals Chelsea going into the new year

It's still less than halfway through the WSL season but Arsenal have already opened up a four-point gap over defending champions Chelsea at the top of the table.

That was helped in part by their opening-day victory over their rivals - one of two defeats the Blues have suffered this season.

Chelsea's second defeat came in their last WSL outing at Reading and Arsenal responded the following day with a 4-0 win over Leicester City.

But are there more twists to come?

"Certainly. It's brilliant for the league for that to happen. You don't want a runaway title," former Arsenal and England striker Kelly Smith told BBC Sport.

"You want every team to beat any team on any given day and that's certainly been happening. I think there are a few more slip-ups that could potentially happen between now and the end of the season.

"It's certainly an exciting title race."

When are the big matches?

Chelsea host Arsenal in a potential title decider on 13 February

The WSL's top two have already met twice this season, though only once in the league.

Chelsea comfortably beat the Gunners 3-0 in December's delayed FA Cup final, ensuring they completed last season's domestic Treble for the first time.

Victory went the other way in the opening game of the WSL season as Arsenal won 3-2 at Emirates Stadium in a thrilling contest.

The two go head-to-head again on 13 February in a potential title decider at Kingsmeadow.

Both teams still have to play Manchester City and Tottenham before the end of March, while Chelsea have a tough away trip to Brighton on 23 January - the only side they lost to in the WSL last season.

The final weekend of the season on 8 May could be interesting, too - Arsenal are away at West Ham, while Chelsea host Manchester United.

Can Arsenal go all the way?

Arsenal lost the delayed FA Cup final to Chelsea in December 2021

Arsenal have won 58 trophies in their hugely successful history - including a record four FA Cups - but they have won the WSL title just three times.

Their last success came in 2019 under former manager Joe Montemurro and the following two seasons were dominated by a battle between Manchester City and Chelsea.

Chelsea took the crown both times and are chasing a third successive WSL title - their fifth in seven years.

Arsenal's impressive early form under new manager Jonas Eidevall this season has seen them race to the top, Manchester City have had an injury crisis and delivered poor results, while Chelsea have struggled in Europe but dazzled on occasions domestically.

So is this the season where Arsenal return to the peak?

"I think it will go right down to the wire," said Smith.

"Chelsea are definitely the main rivals and it will come between them and Arsenal and whoever slips up.

"Arsenal certainly have a talented squad. With the new additions they have brought in this year, you have seen them really gel as a unit and play some good, attractive football.

"They have to perform in every game they play in order to not drop points. They have to play Chelsea at their ground too. But I think Jonas Eidevall is the right fit and he's galvanised the squad.

"They have a winning mentality about them now. The main focus is the league, but let's see if they can stay on top until the end of the season."