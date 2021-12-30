Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Coventry United sit second bottom of the Women's Championship table

Coventry United assistant manager Katie Rowson says players and staff are still in "shock" - a week after directors confirmed the women's team would be placed in voluntary liquidation.

The Women's Championship club, founded in 2013, turned professional ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The three owner-directors of Coventry-based business Mirius, which owns the cleaning brand Hycolin, took a 49% stake in the club in December 2020 external-link and advanced plans to go full-time a year earlier due to Covid and Brexit.

But dreams of playing in the Women's Super League were crushed last week when they were called into a meeting - led by investors BK Plus Limited - at 10am on Thursday following the cancellation of training.

Players were told the club would go into liquidation external-link on 4 January and their contracts immediately terminated.

"We just tried to be there for the players. It was shock. I feel for everybody involved, but mainly the players," Rowson told BBC Sport.

"There's still an element of shock even though it's a week later. None of us were privy to this information - and I get that because we're players and staff - but then it hits you harder when you find out.

"Everybody has to process it on their own timeline and in their own way."

What support has been offered?

Captain Katie Wilkinson has contacted the PFA to ask for support on behalf of the players

Stoke City Women, who currently play in the National League North, invited players and staff external-link of Coventry United to train with them following the news.

A crowdfunding page external-link was set up to support the women over Christmas and raised more than £4,500 by Thursday 30 December.

Those players with WSL experience have reached out to the Professional Footballers' Association, but the majority of the team are not members.

Captain Katie Wilkinson also contacted the PFA on behalf of all the players.

Rowson and some of her colleagues have turned to the League Managers Association (LMA) for support.

She added there has been no direct contact from the Football Association, but it is understood the governing body would be expected to speak with club directors as opposed to staff or players.

Rowson also said there has been lots of support from other coaches within the women's game.

"Our phones were red hot last Thursday as we were reached out to by lots of individuals. That shows the fantastic network in the female game. I can't thank people enough," she added.

"People like [Chelsea manager] Emma Hayes, [Charlton Athletic assistant] Laura Kaminski and [Sunderland manager] Melanie Reay were just making sure we were OK."

'The best coaching environment I've ever been in'

Coventry United turned professional in the summer - ahead of this season

A number of players posted on social media after the news had been released.

Goalkeeper Olivia Clark tweeted: "To come into work and to find out that you no longer have the job that you've always dreamed of is heartbreaking."

Defender Holly Chandler added: "Sometimes life is filled with things outside your control! I'm heartbroken.

"Thank you for making my dream of being a professional footballer come true. I've made the best memories and friends."

Rowson said these messages showed the good work being done at Coventry United and that has given her some solace.

"You can see what we were building at Coventry United. It's a positive but it also makes it even harder," she added.

"I think it shows there was a disconnect with what was going on with us and the environment we had versus what was seen on the outside. Results weren't great but I wonder whether there was a mismatch in expectations.

"What we were building was something special. I've had a coaching career for more than 20 years and I can say it was the best coaching environment I've ever been in. How we were progressing with the players was nothing other than remarkable.

"Reading those messages from the players on social media made you reflect and think 'yes, it was special and they were progressing'. It's also the biggest disappointment because it's abruptly stopped.

"I just want to make sure every player finds an environment now which fits them and helps them progress to their potential."

What happens next?

Coventry United forward Rio Hardy (right) has been training with Aston Villa this week, BBC Sport understands

Manager Jay Bradford has contacted every player individually and Rowson is now following that up.

BBC Sport understands several players are in discussions with other clubs on potential moves during the January transfer window - including forwards Rio Hardy and Wilkinson.

Some staff members are looking for new jobs too, but Rowson admitted it might take time for others to process.

"We know it's not easy to go out immediately and get another job in women's football because it's mid-season," she added.

"Opportunities are few and far between for staff members."

The FA are expected to investigate terms regarding the licence agreement but it may be a lengthy process.

The ramifications could be a number of things, including no relegation in the Championship - due to Coventry United's exit - or the expunging of results involving the club.

It could have an effect on other teams. For example, Watford - who currently occupy the single relegation spot and are tied on points with Coventry United - could avoid the drop.

Meanwhile, title challengers Durham lost to Coventry United in November so could also benefit from the situation.

There is also the FA Cup to consider. Coventry United knocked Watford out in the third round and are due to take on Billericay Town Ladies in the next round in January.

The outcome could be similar to that of Notts County Ladies, who folded on the eve of the Spring Series in 2017.

Sunderland dropped down two divisions in 2018, from the WSL to the Women's National League North, after they were unsuccessful in their bid for a licence.

And Sheffield FC and Doncaster Rovers Belles also both withdrew from the Championship in 2018 for financial reasons.