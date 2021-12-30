Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Swansea have not played since a 4-1 home loss to Nottingham Forest on 11 December

Swansea City's home Championship game with Fulham on 3 January has been postponed because of Covid-19 cases in the Swans' squad.

It is the fourth successive Swansea fixture to be postponed.

Their games at Queens Park Rangers and Millwall were postponed due to cases at the opposing clubs, while the home clash with Luton Town was called off due to cases in Russell Martin's squad.

In a statement, Swansea said they "worked hard" to try to fulfil the Fulham fixture, but "a considerable number" of cases meant they did not have a sufficient number of players available for selection.

Head coach Martin has previously said his players and staff have a "freedom of choice" over whether to be vaccinated or not.

But he did say a "huge number of players have had both jabs".

The Fulham postponement means Swansea will go at least 28 days without playing a game. Their next fixture is an FA Cup tie against Southampton on 8 January.

Meanwhile Swansea's game at QPR has been re-arranged for Tuesday, 25 January (19.45 GMT).