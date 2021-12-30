Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Tottenham have lost one of their 10 games in all competitions since Antonio Conte's appointment

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says his "evaluation" of his squad is complete and he is awaiting a meeting with the club ahead of the January transfer window.

Spurs are unbeaten in seven Premier League games since Conte replaced the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo in November.

The Italian said he was sure "after only two weeks" in the role that the squad's quality needed to be improved.

"I made evaluations to understand which players I can count on," Conte added.

"I'm sure 100%. I made the evaluation after two months of work with my players. For sure now the situation is more clear than before.

"I am waiting to have a meeting with the club and then also to give my opinion about the squad and what I think about our situation."

Conte is confident France goalkeeper and club captain Hugo Lloris will stay at the club beyond next summer.

The 35-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and he will be permitted to speak to overseas clubs from the start of January.

"Hugo is a Tottenham player, he's the captain. For sure he will talk with the club to try to find a solution," said Conte.

"I think Hugo wants to stay in his club, he loves the club, he stays well in Tottenham."

On midfielder Harry Winks, Conte said: "Winksy is playing well. Winksy showed to be a really able player. For this reason, Winks will stay here. I'm finding out which players are reliable and I can count on them. Winksy showed me I can count on him."

Conte was also asked about Tanguy Ndombele's role in the squad - the Italian coach has previously called on Spurs record signing to put his "talent into the team".

Conte replied: "He is a midfielder. I repeat I don't want to talk about the transfer market and this topic. I think it is better for me and the club to speak together and then the situation will be clearer than now.

"Now to speak about players coming and going is not right. Is not honest."