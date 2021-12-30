Last updated on .From the section Football

Portman Road had been due to stage its third Ipswich home game of the festive period

Lincoln City's League One trip to Ipswich on 1 January has been added to the list of New Year's Day postponements.

Following the loss of the Championship game between Coventry City and Luton Town. the Imps say they are unable to fulfil the fixture because of a "number of positive Covid-19 cases".

Plymouth Argyle v AFC Wimbledon has also been called off in League One.

In League Two, Salford City v Tranmere and Rochdale v Mansfield are off too.

There is also one other game called off on 2 January, Sunderland's scheduled home date with Fleetwood.

Imps chief executive Liam Scully said: "We had hoped, under new guidance, to have players returning to the squad after completing a reduced self-isolation period.

"The new rules would have allowed them to come out of self-isolation with a negative lateral flow test after seven days. Unfortunately the tests remain positive which means we cannot fulfil the fixture.

"Those who have tested positive will have completed their self-isolation periods in time for our next fixture at home to Oxford United on 8 January, which we expect to go ahead as scheduled."

Games postponed because of Covid-19 cases

1 January

Championship:

Coventry City v Luton Town

League One:

Lincoln City v Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle v AFC Wimbledon

League Two:

Salford City v Tranmere Rovers, Rochdale v Mansfield Town

2 January

Sunderland v Fleetwood