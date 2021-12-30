Aaron Connolly: Middlesbrough close in on loan deal for Brighton striker

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Republic of Ireland international Aaron Connolly has scored eight goals for Brighton
Championship promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough are hoping to secure a January window loan deal for Brighton's Republic of Ireland striker Aaron Connolly for the rest of the season.

New boss Chris Wilder is keen to maintain Boro's push towards promotion.

A run of 16 points out of a possible 18 from their past six games has taken Boro into the play-off spots, just seven points off top spot.

Eight-times capped Connolly, 21, is understood to have a medical arranged.

Brighton boss Graham Potter is open to the move given that Connolly has featured just twice in the Premier League since September.

He has not scored a top-flight goal in almost a year, since a 3-3 draw at home to Wolves on 2 January.

