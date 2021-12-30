Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Panutche Camara scored on his last appearance for Plymouth Argyle in a 2-0 win at Cheltenham Town on Boxing Day

Panutche Camara has a "brilliant opportunity" after his Africa Cup of Nations call up by Guinea-Bissau, says Plymouth boss Stephen Schumacher.

Camara, who plays in League One with the Pilgrims, could come up against Mohamed Salah next month with his country drawn in the same group as Egypt, Nigeria and Sudan.

"I hope he goes and enjoys and makes the most out of it," Schumacher said.

"To represent your country is an honour."

The 24-year-old midfielder has impressed in the third tier of English football this season, helping Plymouth reach the top of League One in November.

The former Crawley Town player has scored nine goals in 78 appearances for the Pilgrims since joining on a free transfer in the summer of 2020.

"It would be brilliant to say that he was on the pitch with Mo Salah, who's one of the best players in the world, if not the best at the moment," Schumacher added.

"What a great thing he can look back on in the future and tell his kids that he managed to do that.

"I'm really pleased for him, I hope he does well, I hope he plays, I hope he scores a few goals and then gets back healthy to us."