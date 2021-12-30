Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls last played on 18 December when they beat Knaphill 2-1

Jersey Bulls' Combined Counties League Premier Division South game with Frimley Green has been postponed.

The match was due to be played on Monday, 3 January in St Helier but positive Covid-19 cases at the Surrey club have forced it to be rearranged.

The two sides will now meet on Tuesday, 5 April at Springfield Stadium.

"We wish everyone at Frimley Green a speedy recovery and hope that none of their cases are serious," a Jersey Bulls statement read.