Jersey Bulls' game with Frimley Green postponed because of Covid-19
Jersey Bulls' Combined Counties League Premier Division South game with Frimley Green has been postponed.
The match was due to be played on Monday, 3 January in St Helier but positive Covid-19 cases at the Surrey club have forced it to be rearranged.
The two sides will now meet on Tuesday, 5 April at Springfield Stadium.
"We wish everyone at Frimley Green a speedy recovery and hope that none of their cases are serious," a Jersey Bulls statement read.