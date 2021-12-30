Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leicester are ninth in the table while Norwich are bottom

Norwich have confirmed their Premier League game at Leicester on Saturday has been postponed.

It follows a number of positive Covid cases as well as injuries within their playing squad.

The Premier League Board said it accepted Norwich's request to postpone the fixture because they did not have enough players to fulfil the game.

Premier League protocols say clubs should play if they have 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper available.

The Canaries, who sit bottom of the Premier League table, apologised for any inconvenience caused to Leicester and both sets of supporters.

It is the second game Norwich have had called off this season after their trip to West Ham on 18 December was postponed, while it is the third top-flight game Leicester have had cancelled.

The fixture is the first top-flight match to be postponed in January 2022 - after 16 Premier League games in December.

But there are a further eight games postponed in the EFL over the new year period - with the league deciding to remove the need for Covid-19 testing of players and staff on matchdays in an effort to prevent late decisions impacting fans' travel.

Both the Premier League and EFL clubs recently chose to fulfil festive fixtures despite ongoing Covid-19 disruption, including a series of postponements and a record 103 Premier League players and staff testing positive for Covid in the seven days up to and including 26 December.

In Scotland, the SPFL has defended its Covid postponement policy, arguing it must be applied consistently to protect "the integrity of the league" and ensure the season can be completed. There have been 10 games postponed so far because of Covid.

The Scottish Premiership winter break began after Sunday's games, having been brought forward from 4 January because of crowds being capped at 500 amid a surge in Covid cases. The three lower leagues are continuing as scheduled.