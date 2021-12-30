Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Leandro Bacuna's red card was his first as a Cardiff City player

Cardiff boss Steve Morison had strong criticism for midfielders Leandro Bacuna and Isaak Davies after his side were beaten 3-0 at Bournemouth.

Bacuna was sent off in first half injury time for a horrendous lunge from behind on Philip Billing.

Davies, who came on at half time, was taken off by Morison 30 minutes later.

Morison said Bacuna deserved fan criticism as he "let his team-mates down," and described Davies' display as "more a hindrance than a help".

Cardiff are now just three points outside the Championship relegation zone after the defeat and Morison did not sugar coat his words when asked about Bacuna's red card.

"I haven't watched it back; live I thought it was going to be a sending off," he said.

"He held his hands up as soon as we got in the dressing room. We need everyone to get results and if you don't have everyone, it becomes very difficult."

Morison added that he understood the frustration of Cardiff fans who felt the reckless challenge cost the Bluebirds the chance of earning a point.

"I would agree with them... the game went away from us from that moment, it was a bad tackle," he said.

Morison was also critical of 20-year old substitute Davies, when asked by BBC Sport Wales why he had substituted the winger, who did not appear to be injured.

"He wasn't good enough. It's not sending a message, he just wasn't good enough," he said.

"If you come on, I bring you on to change a game, to help us and he was more a hindrance than he was a help.

"So we made the change. It's not nice, it is not something I wanted to do, but I needed to try and do something to stem their flow.

"It's harsh, people will say I only did it because he's a young lad, but ultimately I did it because he wasn't good enough in that moment."

Morison offered no update on Wales striker Kieffer Moore, who limped off with a foot injury, but says he is recalling 22-year old striker Max Watters from a loan spell at MK Dons where he has scored seven goals in 14 games.

The Bluebirds boss added that he is "not yet able," to recall midfielder Ryan Wintle from a loan spell with Blackpool.