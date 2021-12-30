Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee United
Celtic are set to complete the signings of Japanese trio Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate. (Daily Record)
Maeda and Ideguchi have already completed medicals in the UK and are on the verge of signing. (Scottish Sun)
Hearts are confident Craig Gordon will be one of the club's first out-of-contract players to agree new terms. (Scottish Sun)
Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has backed new Hibs head coach Shaun Maloney to make a lasting impact. (Herald).
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack is using a Ghanaian academy and Danish top flight club as a blueprint for developing big money talent. (Press & Journal)
Hibs legend Franck Sauzee will return to Edinburgh for the first time since being sacked as manager two decades ago to attend a dinner hosted by the charity led by current Easter Road players Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson. (Scottish Sun)
Rangers defender Jack Simpson could leave on loan in January after starting just two games this term. (Daily Record)
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren says the transformation of the club in his three years in charge is something to be proud of. (Dundee United)
Anthony Ralston has confessed he thought his Celtic career was over in the summer. (Scotsman)
Dunfermline Athletic are pursuing a move for young Rangers defender James Maxwell. (Courier)