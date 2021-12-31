Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers will only lose Joe Aribo to the Africa Cup of Nations after injured centre-back Leon Balogun fails to make Nigeria's 28-man squad.

Nigeria play their group matches in Cameroon on 11, 15 and 19 January.

That means Aribo will be absent for the Scottish Premiership trip to Aberdeen on 18 January and the Scottish Cup tie with Stirling Albion three days later.

The last-16 round, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final take place between 23 January and 6 February.

Rangers are scheduled to play league games with Livingston on 26 January and Ross County three days later, before the second Old Firm derby of the season on 2 February and the visit of Hearts the following weekend.